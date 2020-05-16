Illinois reports 2,088 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,088 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths on Saturday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 92,457 cases, including 4,129 deaths, in 100 counties in the state. Cases range from the ages of younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is at 15%.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Clinton County: 1 female 60s

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 3 females 100+, 1 male 100+

– DuPage County: 4 females 80s, 2 females 90s

– Jasper County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

– Madison County: 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a third resident with COVID-19.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

