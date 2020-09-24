Illinois reports 2,257 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 30 deaths overnight

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
• Bond County: 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Crawford County: 1 female 70s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
• Edgar County: 1 female 80s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678. As of last night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Box of mail, absentee ballots found in Wisconsin ditch
- Train service from Rockford to Chicago takes next step
- Mail delivery lags behind targets as election nears, internal documents show
- Rockford man, Sterling woman arrested on methamphetamine charges in Rock Falls
- Over 256K saws sold at Lowe’s recalled for remaining on when switched off
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!