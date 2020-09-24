Illinois reports 2,257 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 30 deaths overnight

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bond County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Crawford County: 1 female 70s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

• Edgar County: 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678. As of last night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

