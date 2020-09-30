Illinois reports 2,273 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,273 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bureau County: 1 female 80s

• Carroll County: 1 male 70s

• Champaign County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

• DeKalb County: 1 male 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s

• Effingham County: 1 female 70s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80

• Greene County: 2 females 70s

• Grundy County: 1 male 80s

• Jackson County: 1 female 60s

• Jersey County: 2 female 90s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 female 80s

• Madison County: 2 males 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 80s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

• Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 293,274 cases, including 8,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822. As of last night, 1,632 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 378 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH has been closely monitoring the Region 6 data. As has been noted, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is performing repeated saliva testing for staff and students. This is resulting in a tremendous number of tests, which can average up to 20% of all tests done in the state during some weeks. Because of this high volume, the positivity rate for Region 6 could be overshadowed by what is happening at UIUC. Therefore, in addition to providing data for Region 6, IDPH is now presenting data for Region 6 without Champaign County. However, Champaign County will still be required to implement mitigation efforts if regional metrics are tripped in Region 6.

In doing this, IDPH has found that Region 6, with Champaign County included, is seeing a 2.0% 7-day rolling test positivity average. Without Champaign County, Region 6 is seeing a 7.2%, which puts the region at risk for needing to implement additional mitigation measures, including no indoor bar service or dinning at restaurants, and limiting the size of event gatherings. IDPH is encouraging local leaders and communities in Region 6 to begin taking action now to reduce the test positivity rate, which includes making sure people are wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance, and not gathering in large groups.

