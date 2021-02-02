Illinois reports 2,304 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, 47 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 female 70s

– Champaign County: 2 females 80s

– Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s

– Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s

– Monroe County: 1 male 70s

– Montgomery County: 1 female 70s

– Saline County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,130,917 cases, including 19,306 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 60,899 specimens for a total 16,161,454. As of last night, 2,447 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 533 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 26–February 1, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 26–February 1, 2021 is 4.9%.

A total of 1,455,825 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,951,925. A total of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,139 doses. Yesterday, a total of 32,559 doses were administered.