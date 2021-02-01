Illinois reports 2,312 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 16 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.

– Christian County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s

– Grundy County: 1 female 70s

– Putnam County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,128,613 cases, including 19,259 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,263 specimens for a total 16,100,555. As of last night, 2,387 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 515 patients were in the ICU and 278 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 25–31, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 25–31, 2021 is 4.9%.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. A total of 996,410 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities. We anticipate more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered by the end of today. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,378 doses. Illinois set a new record for the number of doses administered on a Saturday at 36,851. However, yesterday’s winter weather impacted the number of vaccines administered, which totaled 14,422 doses.