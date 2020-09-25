Illinois reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

• Cumberland County: 1 female 80s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

• Green County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

• Jersey County: 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 male 50s

• Menard County: 1 male 90s

• Richland County: 1 male 80s

• Saline County: 1 male 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,793 specimens for a total of 5,363,471. As of last night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 371 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

