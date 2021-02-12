Illinois reports 2,598 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+
- Grundy County: 1 female 60s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,158,431 cases, including 19,873 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,009 specimens for a total of 17,021,919. As of last night, 1,915 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.7%.
A total of 1,940,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625. A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses. Yesterday, 95,375 doses were administered. As of today, 10% of people in Illinois have received their first dose of vaccine.