Illinois reports 2,818 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 26 counties at warning level

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

• Coles County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s

• DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Ford County: 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 100+

• Logan County: 1 female 50s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s

• Marion County: 1 female 90s

• Marshall County: 1 female 90s

• McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

• Warren County: 1 female 80s

• Wayne County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of last night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Twenty-six counties are currently reported at a warning level – Case, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lee, Mason, Massac, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Whiteside, Winnebago, Warren.

