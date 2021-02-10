Illinois reports 2,825 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 53 deaths

(NEXSTAR) – Prices at the pump are trending upward right now because the cost per barrel of crude oil is going up and is currently sitting around $57 per barrel.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47/gallon on Wednesday. The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.