Illinois reports 2,838 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 102 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) -- On February 15th, Illinois will open the Affordable Care Act Marketplace to allow eligible residents to purchase health insurance coverage.

One year ago, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to overturn the act, arguing that the ACA was essentially rendered unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that eliminated the law’s unpopular fines for not having health insurance, but left in place its requirement that virtually all Americans have coverage.