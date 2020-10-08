Illinois reports 3,059 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

• Adams County: 1 male 90s
• Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
• Clark County: 1 female 80s
• Clay County: 1 male 70s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Fayette County: 1 female 70s
• Greene County: 1 female 80s
• Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
• Livingston County: 1 male 50s
• McLean County: 1 male 80s
• Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
• Saline County: 1 male 60s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
• Shelby County: 1 female 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
• Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780.  As of last night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

Illinois’ Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle, and DeKalb counties, reported a 8.5% rolling 7 day positivity rate. The region is under enhanced mitigations (no indoor service at bars and restaurants, gatherings limited to 25) until it has 3 consecutive days below 6.5%.

  • Winnebago County: 10.1%
  • Boone County: 8.5%
  • Carroll County: 1.9%
  • DeKalb County: 7.8%
  • Jo Daviess County: 6.3%
  • Lee County: 6.7%
  • Ogle County: 6.2%
  • Stephenson County: 7.3%
  • Whiteside County: 10.3%

