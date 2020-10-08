Illinois reports 3,059 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

• Adams County: 1 male 90s

• Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

• Clark County: 1 female 80s

• Clay County: 1 male 70s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70s

• Greene County: 1 female 80s

• Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

• Livingston County: 1 male 50s

• McLean County: 1 male 80s

• Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

• Saline County: 1 male 60s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

• Shelby County: 1 female 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

• Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780. As of last night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois’ Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle, and DeKalb counties, reported a 8.5% rolling 7 day positivity rate. The region is under enhanced mitigations (no indoor service at bars and restaurants, gatherings limited to 25) until it has 3 consecutive days below 6.5%.

Winnebago County: 10.1%

Boone County: 8.5%

Carroll County: 1.9%

DeKalb County: 7.8%

Jo Daviess County: 6.3%

Lee County: 6.7%

Ogle County: 6.2%

Stephenson County: 7.3%

Whiteside County: 10.3%

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

