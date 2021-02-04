Illinois reports 3,328 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, 69 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 female 90s

Cumberland County: 1 female 70s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Edgar County: 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 70s

Fulton County: 1 male 80s

Grundy County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jasper County: 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 50s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Pulaski County: 1 female 50s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,137,559 cases, including 19,444 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,307 specimens for a total 16,359,655. As of last night, 2,341 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28–February 3, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 28–February 3, 2021 is 4.4%.

A total of 1,629,550 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,125,650. A total of 1,156,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 178,848 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses. Yesterday, a total of 62,318 doses were administered.