Illinois reports 3,345 new COVID-19 cases, 65 additional deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,345 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 65 additional deaths.

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s

Grundy County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

Lee County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Mason County: 1 female 40s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 male 50s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Stephenson County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Washington County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,123,873 cases, including 19,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,802 specimens for a total 15,952,421. As of last night, 2,600 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 23–29, 2021 is 4.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 23–29, 2021 is 5.1%.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 945,137 vaccines administered, including 145,587 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,045 doses. Yesterday, a total of 57,292 doses were administered.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 11 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.