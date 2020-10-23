Illinois reports 3,874 new COVID-19 infections Friday, 31 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 female 70s

– Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

– Clark County: 1 female 80s

– Clinton County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 female 70s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s

– LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

– Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

– Shelby County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Vermilion County: 2 males 70s

– Warren County: 1 male 90s

– White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. As of last night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Fifty-one counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Henderson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rock Island, Saline, Shelby, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, and Winnebago.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 11.7% (11.9 yesterday)

Boone: 14.1% (15.9 yesterday)

Carroll: 10.7% (10.6 yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.2% (9.3 yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.4% (10.4 yesterday)

Lee: 10.9% (11.5 yesterday)

Ogle: 10.1% (10.2 yesterday)

Stephenson: 10% (9.1 yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.6% (11.9 yesterday)

Winnebago: 13% (13 yesterday)

