Illinois reports 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.
– Adams County: 1 female 70s
– Carroll County: 1 male 90s
– Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
– Coles County: 1 female 90s
– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
– Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
– Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
– Kane County: 1 male 80s
– Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
– LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
– Macon County: 1 female 70s
– Madison County: 1 female 80s
– Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
– McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
– Moultrie County: 1 female 50s
– Pike County: 1 female 70s
– Richland County: 2 females 90s
– Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
– Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
– Warren County: 1 male 60s
– Wayne County: 1 male 90s
– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
– Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
– Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
– Woodford County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of last night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
