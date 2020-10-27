Illinois reports 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 female 70s

– Carroll County: 1 male 90s

– Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Coles County: 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

– Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– LaSalle County: 2 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 female 70s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

– Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

– Pike County: 1 female 70s

– Richland County: 2 females 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

– Warren County: 1 male 60s

– Wayne County: 1 male 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of last night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

