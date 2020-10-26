Illinois reports 4,729 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 17 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.
– Adams County: 1 female 80s
– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
– Lake County: 1 female 90s
– Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of last night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 12.8% (12.7% yesterday)
Boone: 15.8% (15.8% yesterday)
Carroll: 7.4% (8% yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.1% (8.7% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 13.5% (11.8% yesterday)
Lee: 11.9% (12.5% yesterday)
Ogle: 11.2% (12.3% yesterday)
Stephenson: 12.9% (12.1% yesterday)
Whiteside: 13.8% (14.2% yesterday)
Winnebago: 13.5% (13.8% yesterday)
