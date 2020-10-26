Illinois reports 4,729 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 17 deaths

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) -- The City of Freeport says it is "strongly discouraging" residents from participating in trick or treating this Halloween, as positive COVID-19 cases soar.

In a press release Monday, the City said it had initially established trick or treating hours of 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. based on guidance from the Stephenson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health, when daily cases were in the single digits to low teens.