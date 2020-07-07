Illinois reports 587 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 37 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 587 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 2 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Kendall County: 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 50s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,994 specimens for a total of 1,809,834. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 20 –July 6 is 2.5%. As of last night, 1,385 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

