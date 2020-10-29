Illinois reports single-day record of 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 56 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 male 70s

– Christian County: 1 male 80s

– Clark County: 1 female 80s

– Clay County: 1 female 70s

– Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s

– Edgar County: 1 male 70s

– Ford County: 1 female 70s

– Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

– Livingston County: 1 female 70s

– Macon County: 1 male 30s

– Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– McDonough County: 1 male 60s

– Morgan County: 1 male 60s

– Ogle County: 1 male 60s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Wabash County: 1 male 70s

– Wayne County: 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 specimens for a total 7,542,098. As of last night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 22 – October 28 is 6.9%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. Beginning October 29, 2020, IDPH is reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 12.9% (13% yesterday)



Boone:16.4% (16.3% yesterday)

Carroll: 10.7% (8.9% yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.6% (10.2% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10% (11.7% yesterday)

Lee: 13.7% (12.3% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.3% (10.3% yesterday)

Stephenson: 16.7% (16.6% yesterday)

Whiteside: 14.3% (13.7% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13.5% (13.6% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

