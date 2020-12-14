Illinois reports 7,214 new cases of COVID-19, 103 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s

– Fayette County: 1 female 80s

– Jackson County: 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

– Mason County: 1 male 60s

– McHenry County: 1 female 90s

– Monroe County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Wabash County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 8.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 10.3%.

Region One 7-day Positivity: 11.1% (Down was 12.1%)

Boone: 12.4% (Down was 13.5%)

Carroll: 11.% (Down was 11.7%)

DeKalb: 10.6% (Down was 10.7%)

Jo Daviess: 13.1% (Up wa 8.3%)

Lee: 7.9% (Down was 10.6%)

Ogle: 12.6% (Up was 12.5%)

Stephenson: 7.6% (Down was 9.2%)

Whiteside: 9.4% (Down was 9.7%)

Winnebago: 12.4% (Down was 13.7%)

