Illinois reports 7,538 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 55 deaths; Boone hits 20% positivity

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Logan County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Pike County: 1 female 100+

Randolph County: 1 female 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.7% (15.3% yesterday)



Boone: 20.3% (20% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.1% (16.9% yesterday)

DeKalb: 11.1% (10.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13.9% (11.7% yesterday)

Lee: 17% (17.8% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.8% (14% yesterday)

Stephenson: 17.5% (17.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 17.2% (16.8% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.9 % (15.5% yesterday)

