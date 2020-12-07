Illinois reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 90 additional deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s

– Fayette County: 1 male 90s

– Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s

– Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Marion County: 1 female 70s

– Mason County: 1 female 60s

– Massac County: 1 male 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 80s

– Mercer County: 1 male 70s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

– Warren County: 1 female 50s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Woodford County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. As of last night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 11.9%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.7% (14.7% yesterday)

Boone: 18.8% (18.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.4% (8.4 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 14% (14.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 8.9% (9.8% yesterday)

Lee: 11.4% (11.4% yesterday)

Ogle: 16.4% (15.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 13.9% (13.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 13% (14.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.4% (15.3% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES: