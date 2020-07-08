Illinois reports 980 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 980 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths.

Champaign County: 2 males 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s 1 male 80s

Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s

McLean County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,742 specimens for a total of 1,842,576.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1 –July 7 is 2.6%. As of last night, 1,518 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 331 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES: