Illinois reports another daily record high of 6,943 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported a new single-day record of 6,943 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 36 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 male 90s

– Carroll County: 1 female 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 50s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Fulton County: 1 male 70s

– Greene County: 2 females 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Livingston County: 1 male 60s

– Macon County: 1 female 70s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s

– McDonough County: 1 male 60s

– Morgan County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Piatt County: 1 female 90s

– Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

– Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– White County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,111 specimens for a total 7,637,209. As of last night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3%.

This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 13.2% (12.9% yesterday)

Boone: 18.2% (16.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 11.3% (10.7% yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.9% (9.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.1% (10% yesterday)

Lee: 12.9% (13.7% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.5% (10.3% yesterday)

Stephenson: 16.6% (16.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 14.7% (14.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13.6% (13.5% yesterday)

