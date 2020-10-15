Illinois reports highest single day new coronavirus cases Thursday, at 4,015

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional confirmed deaths. On September 4, 2020, IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the September 4, 2020 total. The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

• Adams County: 1 female 80s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70s

• Carroll County: 1 female 70s

• Champaign County: 1 female 60s

• Christian County: 1 female 60s

• Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80s

• Jackson County: 1 female 70s

• Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

• Kane County: 2 males 80s

• Kendall County: 1 male 60s

• Knox County: 1 male 20s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 80s

• Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• McLean County: 1 male 60s

• Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

• Peoria County: 1 female 90s

• Richland County: 1 female 60s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

• Saline County: 1 female 70s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

• Wabash County: 1 female 60s

• Wayne County: 1 male 70s

• Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009. As of last night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

