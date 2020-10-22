Illinois reports highest single-day record with 4,942 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.

– Carroll County: 1 female 90s

– Christian County: 1 male 90s

– Clay County: 1 female 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

– Effingham County: 1 male 90s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

– Marion County: 1 female 90s

– McDonough County: 1 male 70s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Randolph County: 1 female 80s

– Richland County: 1 male 80s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

– Shelby County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Wayne County: 1 male 80s

– White County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Region 1 7-day rolling positivity average: 11.9% (11.6% yesterday)



Boone: 15.9% (15.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 10.6% (11.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.3% (8.2% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.4% (9.6% yesterday)

Lee: 11.5% (11.1% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.2% (10.2% yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.1% (9.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.9% (11.6% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13% (12.8% yesterday)

