Illinois reports highest single-day record with 4,942 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.
– Carroll County: 1 female 90s
– Christian County: 1 male 90s
– Clay County: 1 female 70s
– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
– DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
– Effingham County: 1 male 90s
– Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
– Kane County: 1 female 70s
– Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
– Marion County: 1 female 90s
– McDonough County: 1 male 70s
– Peoria County: 1 female 90s
– Randolph County: 1 female 80s
– Richland County: 1 male 80s
– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
– Shelby County: 1 male 70s
– St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
– Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
– Wayne County: 1 male 80s
– White County: 1 female 80s
– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 1 7-day rolling positivity average: 11.9% (11.6% yesterday)
Boone: 15.9% (15.7% yesterday)
Carroll: 10.6% (11.6% yesterday)
DeKalb: 9.3% (8.2% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 10.4% (9.6% yesterday)
Lee: 11.5% (11.1% yesterday)
Ogle: 10.2% (10.2% yesterday)
Stephenson: 9.1% (9.2% yesterday)
Whiteside: 11.9% (11.6% yesterday)
Winnebago: 13% (12.8% yesterday)
MORE HEADLINES:
- VIDEO: Texas man sprays woman with water during Black Lives Matter argument with neighbor
- Man arrested in Oregon sentenced to 60 months in prison for re-entering US after being deported
- Illinois reports highest single-day record with 4,942 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Illinois starts planning for COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge
- The final Biden-Trump presidential debate: What to know, how to watch
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!