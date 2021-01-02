Illinois reports lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since mid-November

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 29 additional deaths.

The 29 new deaths reported is the lowest daily total in the state since November 13, 2020 when 27 deaths were reported.

While the numbers are a marked decrease from recent weeks, public health officials warn numbers may be low due to reduced testing hours and locations on the holiday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total of 13,436,652.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 50s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

As of Friday night, 3,799 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 26, 2020 to January 1, 2021 is 8.3%. The preliminary statewide test positivity from December 26, 2020 to January 1, 2021 is 9.6%.

In Region 1, the 7-day rolling positivity rate stands at 9.2% (up from 8.9% on Friday).

Boone County: 16.7% (up from 15.4% Friday)

Carroll County 8.1% (up from 7.9% Friday)

DeKalb County 12.3% (up from 11.7% Friday)

Jo Daviess County 3.7% (down from 5.4% Friday)

Lee County 2.9% (down from 3.4% Friday)

Ogle County 11% (up from 10.4% yesterday)

Stephenson County 8% (up from to 7.9% Friday)

Whiteside County 11.3% (up from ,8.7% Friday)

Winnebago County 9.7% (up from 9.2% Friday)

