Illinois reports nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Bond County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 female 60s

Union County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 unknown 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 – August 5 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

