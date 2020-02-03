Illinois reports nearly $40M cannabis sales in first month

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois customers bought nearly $40 million in recreational marijuana in January, according to information released Monday

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says dispensaries across the state took in $39,247,840.83.

Sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8.6 million.

“The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses, beginning Friday, February 14th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories