Illinois reports nearly $40M cannabis sales in first month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois customers bought nearly $40 million in recreational marijuana in January, according to information released Monday

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says dispensaries across the state took in $39,247,840.83.

Sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8.6 million.

“The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses, beginning Friday, February 14th.

