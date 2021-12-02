Illinois reports over 11K COVID-19 infections Thursday, highest in a year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported a new surge of coronavirus infections, making it the 5th largest number ever reported.

According to the IDPH, it recorded 11,524 positive COVID-19 tests today.

The highest reported was on November 5th, 2020, which saw 17,608 new infections in the state.

November 13th, 2020, saw 15,415 cases; there were 13,012 reported on November 20th, 2020, and 12,542 reported on December 1st, 2020.

Currently, the state’s rolling 7-day positivity average is 5.7%.

There have been 26,499 confirmed deaths due to the disease, and 2,978 probable deaths.

Doctors with UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital say they are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than at any previous time during the pandemic.

Since the announcement of the new omicron variant of the virus last Friday, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new nationwide plan to combat the spread “not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more.”

The administration will ramp up messaging to encourage adults, particularly seniors, to get booster doses at local pharmacies, including a town hall campaign through AARP.