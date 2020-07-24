Illinois reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 females 90s

DuPage County: 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 168,457 cases, including 7,385 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17 –July 23 is 3.4%. As of last night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

