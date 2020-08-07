Illinois reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, highest single day since May

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,084 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

The number is the highest increase in daily cases the state has seen since May 24, when 2,500 cases were reported in a single day.

• Clark County: 1 male 60s

• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s,

• Ford County: 1 male 80s

• Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Lake County: 1 female 80s

• LaSalle County: 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 190,508 cases, including 7,613 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,869 specimens for a total of 2,984,618.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 31 – August 6 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

