Illinois reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, highest since May 24th

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man pleads guilty to ramming off-duty Rockford Police officer’s car in 2019
- ‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire
- University of Illinois gets approval from FDA to use COVID-19 rapid saliva test on campus
- Illinois counties to install drop-off ballot boxes before election
- Slaveholder Douglas’ statue to be removed from Illinois Capitol lawn
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!