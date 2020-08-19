Illinois reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, highest since May 24th

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

Wabash County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

