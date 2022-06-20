(WTVO) — There was some concern over a local congressman’s safety, as Representative Adam Kinzinger announced on social media that he has received a death threat.

He said that a letter was mailed to his house, threatening to execute his wife and five-month-old child. It reportedly came in response to the congressman’s participation in the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Kinzinger said in a tweet that “the darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is that what you want GOP? Pastors?”