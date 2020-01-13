Illinois Republicans take aim at Democrats for failing to reduce property taxes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several stateline Republican lawmakers singled out Illinois’ property tax relief task force during a press conference Monday at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, at 610 N Bell School Road.

Members of the GOP say the 88-member task force formed by Gov. Pritzker has failed to come up with concrete ideas to reduce the state’s property tax burden.

The goal of the task force was to examine the root causes of high property taxes and then offer policy changes.

Republican lawmakers say that hasn’t happened.

REp. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) said, “I repeatedly asked to review the draft copy of the report. I learned in the final weeks of the year that it was released to a select few and they were instructed to not share it forward. This is not the way an 88 person task force should operate.”

One idea which was proposed was for Illinois to raise its sales tax as a way to offset the cost of operating schools.

Some believe that would take some of the burden off property taxes, but Pritzker rejected the idea.

