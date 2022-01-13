Illinois Republicans want public hearings after DCFS director held in contempt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Illinois House Republicans are calling for change at the Department of Children and Family Services after director Marc Smith was recently held in contempt of court.

Smith has been held in contempt following a report that showed hundreds of children were in psychiatric hospitals longer than necessary due to the organization not having anywhere else to house them.

Republican lawmakers are requesting immediate public hearings to find out why.

“Our state is failing at the single most important job we have, the care of our children most vulnerable,” said Rep. Tom Weber (R-Fox Lake). “So, it is time that Democrats and Republicans join together in the General Assembly to truly reform the failed policies of this agency.”

In a statement, DCFS responded saying, “We are working aggressively, addressing the decades-long challenge of a lack of community resources and facilities for children with complex behavioral health needs, which has been exacerbated by an increase demand in social services in recent years.”