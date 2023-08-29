CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One year after the first bus of migrants arrived in Chicago from Texas, Illinois leaders have asked the federal government to let people seeking asylum get to work more quickly.

Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security asking to let states sponsor non-citizens to help fill existing labor shortages.

The mayor and governor said that those jobs could help migrants avoid workplace exploitation and provide a stable income to move into more permanent housing. They also want more federal funding.

Illinois and the City of Chicago have spent more than $250 million on migrants.