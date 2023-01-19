SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Revenue said this week that residents can begin filing their state taxes beginning on January 23rd.

Officials recommend using direct deposit to “ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds.”

The deadline to file taxes is Tuesday, April 18th. Usually, Tax Day is April 15th, but it falls on a Saturday this year, and April 17th is Emancipation Day.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, taxpayers who file electronically and use direct deposit should receive their refund payments within 21 business days.

The IRS says the refund for the 2022 tax year could be smaller than past years because of several changes to the tax code.

The IRS said taxpayers who take the standard deduction instead of itemizing their taxes will no longer be able to deduct their charitable contributions. Also, 2021’s American Rescue Plan Act lowered the reporting threshold for third-party networks that process payments for those doing business.

For those claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS said it can not issue those returns until mid-February because the law requires it to hold the entire refund in an attempt to give itself more time to detect fraud.