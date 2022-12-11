CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — For residents that are in the mood for some Christmas music, it could be just a phone call away.

“Dial-A-Carol” is an annual tradition that takes place at the University of Illinois. People can call in to request a carol, and a volunteer will sing to them. They get callers from all over the world.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer, and one student said that he enjoys getting others in the holiday spirit.

“I really like to sing. I’m not that great at it, but it’s mostly for holiday spirit, you know, and I think it’s really fun when you get little kids,” said Arthur Hall. “Yesterday I got a little kid, ‘are you Santa?’ ‘No, but I can pass on a message for him,’ you know. Just stuff like that, it’s really nice.”

“Dial-A-Carol” is a 24-hour service and is free to anyone.