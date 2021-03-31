Illinois residents have 9th highest tax burden in the U.S., study finds

(WTVO) — According to a new report by WalletHub, Illinois residents have the 9th heaviest tax burden in the country.

WalletHub says, “unlike tax rates, which vary widely based on an individual’s circumstances, tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes.”

The study compared three types of tax types across 50 states, including property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes.

Illinois residents ranked 9th highest in total tax burden, with 9.52% of their personal income going to taxes.

New York residents shouldered the heaviest tax burden, at 12.79%, with Hawaii (12,19%), Vermont (10.75%), Maine (10.50%), Connecticut (10.44%), Minnesota (9.99%), New Jersey (9.98%), and Rhode Island (9.69%) the next highest.

Alaska had the lowest, at 5.10%.

Illinois residents had the 8th highest property tax burden in the nation, with 4% of personal income going to property taxes. Alabama had the lowest, with 1.41% of Alabama residents’ personal income going to property tax.