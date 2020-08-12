Illinois residents have more time to apply for food benefits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deadline to apply for the Illinois Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program is pushed back to August 31st.

The program provides families with money for the upcoming school year.

Funds equal about $350,000 per school aged child.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund the program.

Families with school-aged children who were eligible for free or reduced lunches this past spring and those who didn’t receive SNAP benefits can apply.

