Illinois residents receive some of the most robocalls in the country

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robocalls continue to annoy and scam Illinois residents.

In a recent analysis by the Federal Trade Commission, Illinois is one of the states in the U.S. hardest hit by robocalls.

President Trump recently signed legislation making robocalls illegal, but it’s not stopping the callers.

Dennis Horton, Director of Rockford’s Better Business Bureau, says city residents received upwards of 14 million calls just last month.

One tip he has is don’t answer the phone, but if you do pick up, don’t interact.

“If you get a robocall and realize it’s a robocall, don’t follow the instructions. Simply hang up,” he said. “By punching 9 or punching 1 to get yourself removed from the call list only tells them it’s a working phone number.”

Those making robocalls can face a $10,000 fine per call, if caught.

