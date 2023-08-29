(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning apartment seekers to keep an eye out for scams.

Experts said that late summer and early fall are peak times for apartment seekers. October is considered one of the busiest moving months of the year, making it a very opportune time for scammers.

The BBB said that con artists will create fake ads and send out scam emails and texts to potential renters.

The bureau recommends going to trustworthy rental firms or agents, as well as to look out for deals that are too good to be true.