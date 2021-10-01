Illinois residents still have time to get eviction help

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Eviction Moratorium in Illinois ends Sunday, but help is still available for renters.

Renters can apply for up to a year of past due rent, as well as three months of future payments to avoid getting kicked out, based on a new court-based Rental Assistance Program. The program also helps renters with legal questions.

There is a total of $60 million to go around. Governor J.B. Pritzker put the Moratorium in place back in March 2020.

“We did not want anybody to be thrown out during, you know, the toughest times in the pandemic,” Pritzker said. “Now, because we have rental assistance, that is a huge benefit to our landlords and I want to make sure that, especially our small landlords, are able to take advantage of that.”

Landlords are required to let tenants know about aid when giving an eviction notice.