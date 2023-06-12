(WTVO) — Illinois residents will soon have to shell out more money at the grocery store.

The state’s 1% tax on groceries has been suspended for a year, but that is set to end on July 1, according to The Daily Herald.

This comes at a time when groceries are more expensive than before, as a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that prices at supermarkets were 7.1% higher in April than the year before.

The grocery tax was suspended just before April 2022 to help reduce the cost to Illinois consumers. It only applied to food that was meant to be consumed off site, excluding candy, soda and liquor.

“This was always contemplated to be temporary,” said state Rep. Anna Moeller. “It was meant to provide relief during extraordinary times.”

Between July 2022 and March 2023, when the tax suspension was in place, Illinois shoppers saved about $185 million, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Because of this, many want the suspension to stay in place.

“Illinoisans have seen little to no relief at the grocery store, and food costs remain very high due to inflation,” said state Sen. Don DeWitte. “Legislation was filed this year to make the state sales tax suspension on groceries permanent, but Democrats blocked that bill and never allowed it to be heard.”

Grocers are required to report sales to the state, who will then send 1% of those sales back to the municipality or county where the transaction took place. Local governments have been seeing more money in their pockets because of this due to grocery prices being higher.

“It’s not a significant jump, but we have seen more revenue,” said Rachel Mayer, Naperville’s finance director.

Illinois is one of 13 states across the country that taxes groceries, though the state’s 1% rate is the lowest among them.