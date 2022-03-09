SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A majority of Illinoisans said that the state needs to spend more on its schools and teachers.

That is according to the Illinois Education Association’s annual bipartisan “State of Education” report. Results also showed that people are concerned about Illinois’ teacher shortage. Of all the school districts in the state, 90% of them were short staffed.

The IEA was asked on Wednesday what could be done to solve the problem. Better pay was at the top of the list for both teachers and para-educators, but administrators said that there are some other simple fixes.

“So, some of it is financing, some of it is, you know, let’s make sure that if you need a mental health day, you can take one of your sick days,” said Kathy Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “Let’s put that definition in there. That’s an easy fix and is something really, shows a bit of respect for the work everyone in education does.”

The three words most used to describe teachers were “underpaid, overworked and dedicated,” according to the report.