Illinois restaurant owners join forces to challenge Pritzker’s shutdown order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois restaurant and bar owners are fighting back against state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, which include the closure of indoor dining service.
The Illinois Restaurant Association says thousands of food industry jobs will be lost in the second round of closures.
Limitations on dining mean an estimated 86% of restaurants will not make a profit this year.
The Association plans to join a growing list of restaurant owners challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s authority to shut down businesses with a lawsuit.
