SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retired public workers gathered in Springfield to call on lawmakers to better protect their pensions.

The group consists of several unions and retired worker groups. They want Illinois to set aside $500 million in the 2023 budget to fund state pensions.

Workers said that the Illinois pension system has been ignored for too long.

“It’s like you have a maxed out credit card, and you paid your minimum, but this month you are going to pay a little more, that helps chip away at your balance,” said retired Springfield teacher Cinda Klickna.

Governor JB Pritzker’s current budget proposal does include the extra funding.