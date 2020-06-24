Illinois ‘Right to Life’ group sues Gov. Pritzker

(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is facing another lawsuit over his ‘stay-at-home’ order. A pro-life group called ‘Right to Life Illinois’ says the order violates their freedom to assemble.

Early on, ‘Right to Life’ claims it followed the stay-at-home mandate. Group leaders say seeing the governor protest led them to seek permission to gather without the fear of being punished.

“None of this is to argue whether or not he has a right to do that because we believe he absolutely does and we support his right to support those causes. But we also believe that we should have that same right. So we want to go about this in a legal way as opposed to just breaking the order,” explained Mary Kate Knorr.

Since the pandemic began, Pritzker says his order has saved lives. A motion to temporarily stop the enforcement of the mandate will be heard in federal court on Monday.

