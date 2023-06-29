DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on Illinois Route 2 in Ogle and Winnebago Counties is set to begin Monday, July 10th and isolated complete road closures will be required, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The 10.6 mile work zone will be from Beltline Road in Rockford to Illinois 72 in Byron.

Workers will be patching the road. The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by October 4th.

Traffic from Rockford to Byron should be detoured to Illinois 72, Kishwaukee Road and Beltline Road.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.