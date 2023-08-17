(WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the closure of Illinois Route 2 between Rockford and Byron will end on Friday, August 18th.

Construction will continue, but only as intermittent lane closures.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by October 31st, 2023.

From a press release: “Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.”